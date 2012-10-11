LONDON Oct 11 Burberry Group PLC :
* H1 total revenue £883M, up 8% underlying
* Retail revenue £577M, up 10% underlying
* Comparable store sales growth 3% (Q1: 6%; Q2: 1%)
* Q2 lower footfall countered by higher quality sales and
average spend
* Hong Kong, France and Germany robust; UK and China slowed in
Q2
* In a more challenging external environment, footfall declined
but brand
momentum remained strong
* For H2 of FY 2012/13, average retail selling space is on plan
to increase by
about 14%
* For H2 of 2012/13, Burberry expects broadly unchanged
underlying wholesale
revenue year-on-year
* Expects licensing revenue for FY 2012/13 to be broadly
unchanged year-on-year