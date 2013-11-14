LONDON Nov 14 British luxury brand Burberry
met forecasts for flat profit in a first half period
that reported revenue above 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) for
the first time.
The 157-year-old group, best known for its camel, red and
black check pattern, said on Thursday it made a profit before
tax and one-off items of 174 million pounds in the six months to
Sept. 30.
Last month Burberry forecast a first-half profit around the
level of the prior year's 173 million pounds.
Total revenue rose 17 percent to 1.03 billion pounds, driven
by a 17 percent increase in retail revenue to 694 million
pounds.
The update was the first from the group since it said last
month that Chief Executive Angela Ahrendts would step down by
mid-2014 to take up a new position with Apple and be
succeeded by Christopher Bailey who will also retain his chief
creative officer role.