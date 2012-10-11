UPDATE 2-Euronext to pursue alternatives if LCH deal falls through
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
LONDON Oct 11 Burberry Group PLC : * CFO says China comparable store sales growth slowed from "teens" in Q1 to
"marginally positive" in Q2 * CFO says "can't draw conclusion" China comparable store sales growth will go
negative in Q3
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
Feb 15 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election had boosted trading activity, but it was too early to know whether this marked the end of a prolonged period of subdued market conditions.
* Q4 EBITDA fell 30 percent quarter-on-quarter to $456 million