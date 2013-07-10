LONDON, July 10 British luxury brand Burberry
maintained its full-year guidance as it posted an 18
percent rise in first quarter underlying retail revenue, driven
by robust demand for spring/summer fashion.
The 157-year-old seller of raincoats and leather goods,
known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on
Wednesday it made 339 million pounds ($503 million) of retail
revenue in the three months to June 30.
That compared with analysts' average forecast of 316 million
pounds, according to a company poll, and 280 million pounds in
the same period last year.
Comparable store sales growth was 13 percent, ahead of a
fourth quarter increase of 8 percent.
Burberry's plan is to modestly increase its normalised
retail/wholesale margin in the full year and it still expects
first half pretax profit to be below the previous year.