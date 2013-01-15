LONDON Jan 15 British luxury brand Burberry
posted a 9 percent rise in third-quarter underlying
revenue as its wealthiest shoppers continued to spend even
though some of its more aspirational consumers were impacted by
faltering economies.
The 157-year-old seller of raincoats and leather goods,
known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on
Tuesday it made 613 million pounds ($985 million) of revenues in
the three months to Dec. 31.
That compared with analysts' average forecast of 602 million
pounds, according to a company poll, and 574 million pounds in
the same period last year.
Comparable store sales growth was 6 percent versus analysts'
consensus forecast of a rise of 2 percent and a second quarter
increase of 1 percent.
However, wholesale revenue was down an underlying 5 percent
with the firm now forecasting it to be down in the second half
by a low to mid single-digit percentage year-on-year.