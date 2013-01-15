* Q3 revenue 613 mln stg, up 9 pct vs f'cst 602 mln stg
* Comparable store sales up 6 pct vs f'cst up 2 pct
* China Q3 comparable store sales up "double digit"
* Cuts H2 wholesale guidance on Italy concerns
* Shares up 4 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 15 British luxury brand Burberry
Group Plc highlighted a rebound in Chinese demand as it
beat forecasts with a 9 percent revenue rise after a
particularly strong week in the run up to Christmas.
Shares in the 157-year-old seller of raincoats and leather
goods, known for its camel, red and black check pattern, rose
more than 4 percent after it said revenue in the three months to
Dec. 31 reached 613 million pounds ($985 million).
That topped analysts' average forecast of 602 million
pounds, according to a company poll.
Last September Burberry sent shock waves through the global
luxury industry by warning of a broad-based slowdown in spending
- particularly in China, which had been the driving force of a
boom in demand for luxury goods.
But it had already calmed investors with subsequent
statements, saying for instance that sales had steadied in the
final weeks of its second quarter.
Its latest figures showed double-digit underlying sales
growth for Hong Kong and China in the third quarter, a
significant jump from "marginally positive" growth in the second
quarter.
"The better performance in China ... was we believe driven
in part by an improvement in wider consumer sentiment, but also
(by) self-help measures," Chief Financial Officer Stacey
Cartwright told reporters.
Cartwright noted staff had focused on ensuring more store
visitors departed with purchases and on cross-selling products,
such as persuading a customer to buy a belt to match a new
handbag.
She said Burberry remained confident about the outlook for
China. "We think all of the economic indicators continue to
point to very nice growth out of that market and particularly
within the luxury sector for the years ahead," she said.
PROFIT FORECASTS RISE
Shares in Burberry, up 18 percent in the last three months,
were up 51 pence at 1,376p by 0956 GMT, restoring the price to
pre-September levels and valuing the business at 6.09 billion
pounds.
"Burberry had a better Christmas than expected," said
Investec analyst Bethany Hocking, who expects consensus pretax
profit forecasts for the current year to move up about 2 percent
to 410 million pounds.
Burberry's third-quarter retail revenue was up an underlying
13 percent to 464 million pounds, with scarves, mens' tailoring
and accessories outperforming and the firm selling a higher
proportion of goods from its top-end Prorsum and London lines.
Comparable store sales growth reached 6 percent versus
analysts' consensus forecast of 2 percent and a second-quarter
increase of 1 percent.
However, wholesale revenue - or sales through non-Burberry
stores - at 120 million pounds was down an underlying 5 percent,
with growth in the United States, from Asian airports and
emerging markets more than offset by weaker European markets.
Burberry is now forecasting underlying wholesale revenue to
fall by "a low to mid single-digit percentage" year-on-year in
the second half, versus previous guidance for a broadly
unchanged performance.
Cartwright said the reduced wholesale guidance reflected
lower sales to small speciality accounts in Europe - which she
defined as "Mom and pop, owner-run, multi-brand accounts in
secondary, tertiary cities across markets like Italy."
"There is a heightened concern on our part about the
robustness from a credit perspective of some of those accounts
in Italy," she said. But she stressed that retail, as opposed to
such wholesale business, represents 75 percent of Burberry's
total sales.
"We always talk about retail being the leading indicator and
wholesale being the lagging indicator, so (it's) much more
important to focus on the retail numbers," she said.
($1 = 0.6224 British pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Holmes)