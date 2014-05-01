UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 1 Burberry Group Plc
* Christopher Bailey has been appointed as chief creative and chief executive officer and as a director of company from 1 May 2014
* Angela Ahrendts stepped down as chief executive officer and resigned her directorship on 30 April 2014
* Confirms there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13 with regard to Christopher Bailey's appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources