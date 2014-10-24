FOREX-Dollar falls to two-week low after Fed says rate hike pace seen gradual
* Fed hikes rates, as expected, but keeps 2017 rate forecasts
Oct 24 Burckhardt Compression AG
* Says Hans Keist, head of Burckhardt Components AG at Burckhardt Compression and a member of the Executive Board, has decided to leave the company at his own request
* Says Susan Luetolf, head of Global Human Resources Management and a member of the Executive Board, will be retiring early in March 2015 for family reasons Source text: bit.ly/1nBEvEK Further company coverage:
* Fed hikes rates, as expected, but keeps 2017 rate forecasts
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* After publication of invitation for Annual General Meeting of April 11, 2017, Sika AG has received an additional agenda item request from Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH)