Oct 24 Burckhardt Compression AG

* Says Hans Keist, head of Burckhardt Components AG at Burckhardt Compression and a member of the Executive Board, has decided to leave the company at his own request

* Says Susan Luetolf, head of Global Human Resources Management and a member of the Executive Board, will be retiring early in March 2015 for family reasons