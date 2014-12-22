BRIEF-Elma Electronic FY net profit stable at CHF 2.3 million
* FY order income was up 25.2 pct to 144.8 million Swiss francs ($144.87 million), EBIT improved by 21.3 pct to 3.5 million francs, net profit of 2.3 million francs on last year's level
Dec 22 Burckhardt Compression AG :
* Acquires SAMR SAS, a French manufacturer of sliding bearings
* Says acquisition effective Dec. 19, 2014
* Existing collaboration between the two companies in the field of sliding bearings will be intensified. Both parties agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1AwVeN6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY order income was up 25.2 pct to 144.8 million Swiss francs ($144.87 million), EBIT improved by 21.3 pct to 3.5 million francs, net profit of 2.3 million francs on last year's level
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Fed hikes rates, as expected, but maintains 2017 rate forecasts