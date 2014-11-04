Nov 4 Burckhardt Compression AG :
* Says H1 sales of 196.1 million Swiss francs were 10 pct
higher than in the first half of the preceding fiscal year
* Says H1 EBIT amounted to 27.9 million Swiss francs (+11
pct), net income 21.5 million Swiss francs (+12 pct)
* Sees fiscal year order intake to be higher at both the CS
and CSS business areas, and sales should be significantly higher
compared to the previous fiscal year
* Sees fiscal year operating profit and net income both
significantly higher because of the substantial improvement in
profits forecasted for the second half of the current fiscal
year
