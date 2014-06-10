June 10 Burckhardt compression
* says FY 2013 new orders amounted to SFR 517.1 million
(previous year: SFR 427.8 million)
* says FY 2013 sales of SFR 445.0 million, up 21.3pct
* says it expects both the CS and CSS business areas to
increase their order intake in FY 2014
* sees 2014 renewed substantial increase in sales
compared to FY 2013
* sees 2014 operating and net profit to be clearly
higher
* says it proposes a dividend of sfr 10.00 for FY 2013
* says FY operating profit (EBIT) amounted to sfr 70.2
million
* says FY net income declined by 1.8pct to sfr 53.9
million
