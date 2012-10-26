FRANKFURT Oct 26 German publisher Burda on Friday said it has made a takeover bid for business social network Xing AG of 44 euros per share.

Burda added it already holds 38.89 percent in Xing.

Xing has a market value of about 200 million euros ($259.19 million), based on a Thursday closing price of 37.31 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)