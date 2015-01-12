Jan 12 Bureau Veritas :

* Says it has finalized the acquisition of a 70 pct equity stake in Ningbo Hengxin Engineering Testing Co, Ltd ("Ningbo Hengxin"), a Chinese company specialized in non-destructive inspection and metallurgical testing

* Ningbo Hengxin had a revenue of around 16 million euros ($18.92 million) in 2014

