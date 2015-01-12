BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties says FY profit RMB607 mln, up 26.5pct
* FY profit for the year RMB607 million an increase of 26.5pct
Jan 12 Bureau Veritas :
* Says it has finalized the acquisition of a 70 pct equity stake in Ningbo Hengxin Engineering Testing Co, Ltd ("Ningbo Hengxin"), a Chinese company specialized in non-destructive inspection and metallurgical testing
* Ningbo Hengxin had a revenue of around 16 million euros ($18.92 million) in 2014
* Rights issue of one fully paid share in Ironbark for every 8 ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: