Sept 18 Bureau Veritas :

* Says its Electrical and Electronics Business Line forms partnership with the Inspection & Quarantine Technology Centre of Zhongshan Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau (CIQ)

* Says memorandum of understanding was signed by two parties in August

* Says it will provide electrical and electronics testing, certification and technical consultation services leveraging Zhongshan CIQ laboratory