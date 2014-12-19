BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Bure Equity AB
* Says sold 1 million shares in Vitrolife ab (publ) to William Demant Invest A/S
* Says owns Vitrolife stock corresponding to 21.7 percent of capital and votes following transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: