DUBAI Aug 18 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, will redeem $730 million in subordinated bonds denominated in both U.S. dollars and Kuwaiti dinars as they will not be eligible to boost the bank's capital under Basel III rules, it said on Tuesday.

The bank has received central bank approval to redeem a $400 million bond that is currently due to mature in September 2020, which was sold through the Burgan Finance No 1 (Jersey) special purpose vehicle, it said in a bourse filing.

The bond has a clause in its documentation allowing the bank to redeem the issue on or after Sept. 29, 2015, the statement added, although it did not give a date as to when the redemption would take place.

Burgan also has regulatory approval to buy back a 100 million dinar ($330 million) 10-year bond maturing in December 2022, the statement said. It did not disclose when the buyback would happen.

The bank did not state in the bourse filing how it would pay for its action on the bonds, which enhanced its Tier 2 -- or supplementary -- capital under existing Basel II regulations.

Under Basel III rules, which are being phased in around the world in the coming years, there is a greater focus on Tier 1 -- or core -- capital. This means that instruments which boost Tier 2 capital, like the bonds sold by Burgan, become redundant under the new rules. ($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Writing by David French; Editing by Susan Fenton)