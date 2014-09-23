DUBAI, Sept 23 Kuwait's Burgan Bank
has attracted orders in excess of $650 million for its Tier 1
capital-boosting bond issue, which should price later on
Tuesday, according to the lead managers.
The lender has kept price guidance unchanged in the low to
mid-7 percent area on Tuesday morning, the level indicated on
Monday, the document showed.
The bond with a perpetual tenor can be bought back by the
lender after the fifth year, and will be benchmark-sized,
traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.
HSBC is the global coordinator and Citi, JP
Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are lead
managers for the bond sale.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)