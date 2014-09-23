DUBAI, Sept 23 Kuwait's Burgan Bank
has launched a $500 million Tier 1 capital-boosting bond at
7.250 percent on Tuesday, and is expected to price the deal
later in the day, according to lead managers.
The lender had set final guidance in the 7.25-7.375 percent
range on Tuesday. The bond was initially marked on Monday in the
low to mid-7 percent area via HSBC as global
coordinator and Citi, JP Morgan and National Bank
of Abu Dhabi as lead managers.
The bond, with a perpetual tenor, can be bought back by the
lender after the fifth year.
Investor orders for the issue grew to over $850 million, the
document showed.
The bond, which enhances the bank's Tier 1 - or core -
capital, is being issued through a vehicle called Burgan Tier 1
Financing Ltd and will be guaranteed by Burgan Bank, which is
rated BBB+ by Standard and Poor's and A3 stable by Moody's, the
document showed.
