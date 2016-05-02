DUBAI May 2 Kuwait's Burgan Bank on
Monday said its contribution towards state-owned refiner Kuwait
National Petroleum Co's $1.2 billion loan to finance its clean
fuels project was 70 million dinars ($232.8 million).
The financing will boost the profitability of the bank in
the long term and diversify the bank's loan portfolio, Burgan
said in a bourse statement.
The tranche, provided by local banks and lasting for 10
years, worth 1.2 billion dinars ($3.98 billion) was signed on
April 28.
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Kuwait Finance House made
the largest contribution towards the loan, Reuters previously
reported.
NBK's share of the first tranche was worth 400 million
dinars and Kuwait Finance House's portion was 275 million
dinars, NBK's chief executive Isam al-Sager said at the ceremony
on April 28.
($1 = 0.3007 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editng by Tom Arnold)