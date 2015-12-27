DUBAI Dec 27 Kuwait's Burgan Bank has
secured a $350 million syndicated loan with a life span of two
years, the country's third-largest lender by assets said on
Sunday.
Burgan Bank said the initial funding target was $300 million
and the higher amount reflects the strength of the lender in the
current tight loan market conditions.
Commerzbank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi,
Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo are the
banks who participated in the transaction, the lender said.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the bank was
close to completing the facility, which would last for two years
and be funded by local and international lenders.
(Reporting by Celine Awad and Katie Paul; Writing by Nadia
Saleem; Editing by David French)