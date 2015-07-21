DUBAI, July 21 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's
third-largest lender by assets, reported a 23 percent rise in
second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts.
A unit of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), Burgan made
a net profit of 19.9 million dinars ($65.7 million) in the three
months to the end of June, compared to 16.2 million dinars in
the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.
Four analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, a net
profit of 17.6 million dinars for the bank in the quarter.
Burgan said the rise in net profit was due to growth in
operations and increase in net gains from foreign currencies.
Chief Executive Eduardo Eguren told Reuters in May the
Kuwaiti lender would consider expanding in the UAE, Saudi Arabia
and Egypt as foreign banks operating in the Middle East retrench
as a result of losses and regulatory pressure.
He added total group revenue was rising at an annual rate of
about 10 to 15 percent.
($1 = 0.3030 Kuwaiti dinars)
