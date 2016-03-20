DUBAI, March 20 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's
third-largest lender by assets, reported a 31 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday.
A unit of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), Burgan made
a net profit of 17.1 million dinars ($56.88 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31, up from 13.1 million dinars in the
prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement.
An analyst at HSBC forecast the Kuwaiti lender would make a
quarterly net profit of 18 million dinars.
Burgan announced on Dec. 30 it was selling a controlling
stake in Jordan Kuwait Bank to another subsidiary of
parent firm KIPCO, in a transaction it later disclosed was worth
191.1 million dinars.
The impact of the sale was due to be included in its
fourth-quarter numbers.
Burgan's 2015 annual profit was 76.1 million dinars, up from
61.8 million dinars in the previous year.
The lender has proposed paying a 2015 dividend of 0.018
dinars per share. This compares with a 0.015 dinars cash
dividend and a 5 percent stock dividend for 2014.
The lender in January said it was in the final stages of
selecting banks to arrange a 100 million dinar bond issue. The
statement came two days after sources told Reuters that it had
picked NBK Capital and KIPCO Asset Management to manage the bond
sale.
($1 = 0.3007 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Rania El Gamal)