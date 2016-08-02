DUBAI Aug 2 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's
third-largest lender by assets, reported a 14 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
A unit of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), Burgan made
a net profit of 17.1 million dinars ($56.7 million) in the three
months to the end of June, compared to 19.9 million dinars in
the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.
EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a quarterly net
profit of 14.7 million dinars, with HSBC expecting earnings of
14 million dinars.
One reason for the profit fall was a slide in net interest
income, which sank to 37.6 million dinars in the quarter,
compared to 41.1 million dinars in the year earlier period.
($1 = 0.3014 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)