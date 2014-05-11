* Q1 net profit 17.1 million dinars vs 15.6 million a year
ago
* Chairman upbeat on outlook
* Interest, fees and commission drive Q1 profit
(Adds quote, detail)
KUWAIT, May 11 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's
third-largest lender by assets, reported a 10 percent increase
in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analyst
estimates, thanks to higher income from interest, commissions
and fees.
Burgan, a unit of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), made
a net profit of 17.1 million dinars ($60.8 million) in the three
months to the end of March, compared to 15.6 million in the same
period a year ago, it said in a statement.
Five analysts in a Reuters survey estimated an average net
profit of 16.07 million dinars for the first quarter at the
bank, which makes roughly half of its earnings in Kuwait and
half abroad.
"I remain confident and optimistic of the group's strong
performance going forward," Chairman Majed Essa al-Ajeel said.
In March, the bank said it wants to raise more capital this
year to comply with the Basel III banking industry regulations,
using either pure capital, perpetual bonds or both. It did not
give any details on this in Sunday's statement.
($1 = 0.2813 Kuwaiti Dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David French)