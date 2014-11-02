* Q3 net profit 15.35 mln dinars - statement
* Swings from Q3 2013 net loss of 10.3 mln dinars
* Profit increase due to growth in core business
DUBAI, Nov 2 Burgan Bank missed
analyst expectations despite swinging to a third-quarter net
profit, according to a bourse statement on Sunday, as growth in
its core business helped lift the earnings of Kuwait's
third-largest lender by assets.
A unit of Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), Burgan
said net profit was 15.4 million dinars ($53 million) for the
three months to the end of September, compared to a 10.3 million
dinar loss in the corresponding period last year.
The bank's third-quarter results in 2013 were impacted by a
significant jump in provisions for bad loans, which rose nearly
four-fold on the previous year to wipe out its profit.
Despite the return to profit in the third-quarter of this
year, the earnings fell short of a Reuters poll of five
analysts, which had estimated an average net profit of 17.36
million dinars for the period.
Burgan's results continue a mixed earnings season for
Kuwait's largest banks. National Bank of Kuwait and
Kuwait Finance House, numbers one and two respectively
by assets, reported year-on-year declines in net profit.
Gulf Bank, the fourth-largest by assets, beat
estimates with a 11.2 percent profit increase.
Shares in Burgan Bank closed down 1.8 percent on the Kuwait
bourse, whose main index was near-flat. The earnings
were published after the market close.
In its filing to the Kuwait bourse, Burgan said its net
profit increase was attributable to higher volumes within its
main business.
Net interest income in the third quarter reached 46.2
million dinars, up 9.7 percent on the same period last year. It
contributed 66 percent of its total revenues, which grew 17
percent year on year to 70.3 million dinars, the lender said.
Income from net fees and commission, the second largest
contributor to revenue, rose by 16.2 percent to 12.4 million
dinars, while other income jumped more than three-fold to 7
million dinars.
In a bid to raise more capital to comply with the Basel III
banking industry regulations, in September the bank sold a $500
million bond which increased its Tier 1 - or core - capital.
It has also received regulatory approval to launch a 21.6
million dinar rights issue by the end of 2014, it said on a
bourse filing on Oct. 30.
(1 US dollar = 0.2900 Kuwaiti dinar)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)