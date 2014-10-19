China, Hong Kong shares flat; caution dominates solid econ data
DUBAI Oct 19 Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, will launch a 21.6 million dinars ($74.8 million) rights issue by the end of 2014 pending regulatory approvals, it said in a bourse filing on Sunday.
Burgan said it plans to issue 216 million new shares and that the rights issue will raise its paid-up capital to 197.18 million dinars.
This would indicate that shares would be priced at 0.1 dinars in the rights issue, a significant discount to the 0.54 dinars the stock closed at on Thursday.
The shares will be available to existing shareholders on a proportional basis and any unsold shares will then be put on general sale, the bank said in the statement.
Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), which owns a 57.94 percent stake in Burgan, had said in September that it received approval from the country's central bank to increase its stake in the lender by 5 percent. ($1 = 0.2887 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
