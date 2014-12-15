FRANKFURT Dec 15 German Burger King
restaurants that were shut down last month in a row between
their operator and the U.S. fast food company will re-open this
week, Burger King Germany said on Monday.
Twenty-six of the 89 outlets will open their doors again on
Monday and the rest by Wednesday, it said in a statement.
Burger King had told Yi-Ko Holding, formerly the biggest
operator of the restaurants in Germany, to shut down the
restaurants immediately last month, saying the franchisee had
violated its rules on the treatment of employees.
Last week, Yi-Ko filed for insolvency, putting 3,000 jobs at
the restaurants at risk.
Burger King has now given insolvency administrator Marc
Odebrecht a temporary license to operate the outlets under the
company's brand and has provided a loan for the business.
There are 688 Burger King restaurants in Germany.
It was not immediately clear how long the license would
last.
