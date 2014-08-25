NEW YORK Aug 24 Burger King Worldwide
is in talks to buy Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim
Horton's, according to the Wall Street Journal, in a
deal that would be structured as a tax inversion to move the
hamburger chain's domicile out of the United States.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said the
two companies are working on a deal to create a new holding
company based in Canada and could be struck soon, although more
details on the timing could not be learned.
Recent attempts by companies for tax inversion deals, which
are made to escape U.S. taxes, save money on foreign earnings
and cash held outside the U.S. have come under fire from some
politicians, including President Barack Obama.
