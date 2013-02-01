LONDON Jan 31 Fast food chain Burger King
said traces of horse DNA were found in samples of
patties from a food-processing plant in Ireland but that the
meat never reached its eateries.
"Four samples recently taken from the Silvercrest plant have
shown the presence of very small trace levels of equine DNA.
This product was never sold to our restaurants," the company
said in a statement on Thursday.
"They promised to deliver 100 percent British and Irish beef
patties and have not done so."
Burger King previously dropped the firm, which had been
approved to supply burgers to its restaurants in Britain,
Ireland and Denmark.
Traces of horse DNA were found in beef burgers sold by
supermarkets Tesco, Lidl, Aldi and Iceland
.
"We are deeply troubled by the findings of our investigation
and apologise to our guests, who trust us to source only the
highest quality 100 percent beef burgers. Our supplier has
failed us and in turn we have failed you." said Burger King's
vice president of global quality, Diego Beamonte.
The Miami-based chain said its investigation showed the
source of the Silvercrest contamination was the same
non-approved Polish supplier identified by the Irish department
of agriculture.
Food safety experts said horse meat poses no added health
risks to consumers, but the discovery has raised concerns about
the food supply chain and the ability to trace meat ingredients.