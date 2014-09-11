By Jonathan Schwarzberg
NEW YORK, Sept 11
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Burger King Worldwide Inc
is lining up a $7.25 billion loan package to finance its
$11.5 billion acquisition of Canadian quick service restaurant
chain Tim Hortons, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
JP Morgan is leading the financing. Lenders are scheduled to
meet September 15 in New York.
The loan package includes a $6.75 billion, seven-year term
loan B and a $500 million, five-year revolver. Price guidance is
being circulated at LIB+350 with a 1 percent Libor floor and an
original issue discount (OID) in the 99-99.5 range. The term
loan will include six months of soft call protection at 101.
Burger King announced on August 26 that it was buying Tim
Hortons. The company said at the time it had $12.5 billion of
financing commitments.
The commitments included a $9.5 billion package from JP
Morgan and Wells Fargo and $3 billion of preferred equity
financing from Berkshire Hathaway, which will not be involved in
the management of the company.
In addition to the loan package, Burger King said it plans
to sell $2.25 billion of second-lien secured notes to back the
deal.
Burger King is backed by private equity firm 3G Capital,
which owns approximately 70 percent of the restaurant chain. The
firm will own 51 percent of the combined company.
