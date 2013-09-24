Sept 24 Burger King Worldwide Inc, known
for its "Whopper" hamburgers, is introducing lower-fat French
fries, as consumer groups in the United States increase pressure
on the food industry to offer healthier alternatives.
The hamburger chain said on its website late on Monday it
had come up with fries containing 40 percent less fat and 30
percent fewer calories than those sold by its arch rival
McDonald's Corp.
McDonald's could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
More than one-third of Americans are obese and about 10
percent of the nation's healthcare bill is tied to obesity-
related diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and
hypertension, according to the Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development.
As a result, health and parents' groups are lobbying to try
to bring about change in the U.S. food and beverage industries.
Last week, First Lady Michelle Obama asked television and
food company executives at a White House gathering to sell
youngsters on healthy food with the pitch: "If anyone can make
our kids eat their vegetables, it's all of you."
In 2011, the Federal Trade Commission failed to get food and
beverage makers to agree to voluntary guidelines on marketing to
children. Since then, there have been various initiatives by
individual companies or business coalitions to reduce calories
in their products or set a code of conduct on marketing.