BRIEF-Invista to explore strategic alternatives for apparel & advanced textiles business
* Invista to explore strategic alternatives for its apparel & advanced textiles business
* Justice Holdings to own 29 pct stake
* 3G Capital to retain 71 percent stake
* 3G Capital to get about $1.4 billion in cash (Adds details, background)
April 3 Burger King Worldwide Holdings Inc said it would go public through an agreement with London-listed investment firm Justice Holdings Ltd.
3G Capital, which purchased Burger King in September 2010 in a $3.26 billion deal, will get about $1.4 billion in cash and retain a 71 percent stake, the hamburger restaurant chain said in a statement.
Justice Holdings' shareholders will own a 29 percent stake in the combined company, which will be renamed Burger King Worldwide and incorporated in Delaware.
The newly-formed combined company is expected to list on the New York stock exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr)
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.
LONDON, Feb 24 Unilever said the shock of Kraft Heinz's opportunistic approach had jolted it to re-examine its strategy, and all aspects of the consumer goods giant's business were up for review to increase shareholder value.