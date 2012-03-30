Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
March 30 Burger King Corp said it will take an impairment charge as a result of its previously announced sale of 278 of its outlets to C a rrols Restaurant Group Inc.
Last week, Carrols agreed to buy the Burger King restaurants in a cash-and-stock deal that will make it the biggest Burger King franchisee in the world.
Burger King, now the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain, also said it is evaluating the accounting implications of the sale and is unable to estimate the amount or the range of amount of the charge the company might take. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.