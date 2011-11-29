* New Burger King fries are thicker, lower in sodium
* Prices unchanged
* Move comes amid competition from Wendy's, small chains
By Lisa Baertlein
Nov 29 Burger King Corp [BKCBK.UL], the second
largest hamburger chain, has changed its french fry recipe for
the first time since 1998 as competition from upstarts and
traditional fast-food rivals mounts.
Burger King said it made the new fries thicker, reduced
sodium and added a coating that makes them crisper and keeps
them hotter longer.
The fries, now a bit wider in diameter than a No. 2 pencil,
will be available in its more than 7,000 North American Burger
King restaurants by Dec. 5. Prices remain the same.
"We're always trying to have the best menu possible. French
fries are a big seller for us and we want to make sure we're
always improving," said Leo Leon, vice president of
innovation.
Leon said Burger King tested the new fries against other
options.
"This, by far, was the winner," he added.
Burger King's move comes a little over a year after rival
Wendy's Co WEN.N introduced thinner "natural cut" fries that
leave some skin and are sprinkled with sea salt.
McDonald's Corp's (MCD.N) french fries often take the top
spot in customer surveys, but independents such as Five Guys
Burgers and Fries, Smashburger and In-N-Out Burger have been
dialing up the pressure.
"The competition to have good quality french fries is
heating up," said Darren Tristano, executive vice president at
consulting firm Technomic, who recently tried the new Burger
King fries.
"Making them thicker certainly makes them easier to eat,
and since many of them are consumed in the car with one hand on
the steering wheel, that's probably not a bad idea."
Burger King said the new fries have 20 percent less sodium
than their predecessors.
The smallest, $1 portion has 330 mg of sodium and 240
calories. The fries are cooked in trans fat-free vegetable oil
and do not contain animal products, Burger King said.
On Dec. 16 Burger King is promoting its new fries by giving
away $1 "value" portions for free. The new fries will be
available outside the United States in 2012.
The trend in french fries is toward more "natural"
offerings. That includes fries that are or appear to be made
from fresh-cut potatoes and topped with "artisan" toppings such
sea salt.
"The term natural seems to resonate (with diners), even
though there isn't a great definition of natural," Tristano
said.
In-N-Out cuts its french fries in its restaurants every day
and cooks them in cholesterol-free vegetable oil.
Five Guys cooks its fries in peanut oil and gives customers
the option of having them "cajun style."
Smashburger seasons its regular fries with sea salt. It
also offers fries made from potatoes or sweet potatoes that are
"toasted with rosemary, olive oil and garlic."
McDonald's lately has attempted to reinforce its position
as the top french fry seller by promoting its fries, Tristano
said.
Investment firm 3G Capital bought Burger King last year and
took it private in a $3.3 billion deal. Burger King has 12,400
restaurants around the world.
(Editing by Andre Grenon)