NEW YORK May 15 Burger King Worldwide Inc
is the latest and largest company to jump on the
repricing and refinancing bandwagon in the US leveraged loan
market, but this time the company has thrown in a high-yield
bond refinancing to lock in low interest rates before they rise.
Excess demand from loan investors has allowed many US,
European and Asian companies to reprice and refinance in the US
leveraged loan market since mid April, when financial trading
communications provider IPC led the charge by cutting 100bp from
the margin of a US$595m term loan that it arranged only in
February, and added an extra US$15m.
In the years following 2007's financial crisis, hundreds of
billions of dollars of leveraged loans were refinanced with high
yield bonds. The trend slowed this year, however, as loan
pricing fell.
Although rates are broadly similar in the loan and bond
markets, companies have favoured loan repricings and
refinancings this year which are currently cheaper than bonds
and allow them to repay debt faster without bond-style call
protection.
"I would say generically that it's a fair fight between the
two asset classes right now," said Jonathan DeSimone, a managing
director at Sankaty Advisors in Boston, adding that a lack of
new loan supply is currently giving the asset class a slightly
better technical outlook than bonds.
"On the primary side, there's probably a slight edge to
loans. From a pure secondary to secondary standpoint, I think
there is probably a slight edge to high-yield," he said.
The rapid approach of a rise in US interest rates is
prompting some companies to consider loan to bond refinancings
again to secure low long-term interest rates and satisfy bond
investors' demands for new paper.
Burger King is repricing some of the US$6.75bn term loan
that was arranged in September 2014 to finance its acquisition
of Canadian quick service restaurant chain Tim Hortons.
The burger chain is also refinancing US$1.55bn of its
existing loan with the proceeds of a US$1.25bn notes offering
and cash. The 6.5-year senior secured notes priced at par to
yield 4.625% last Thursday.
Burger King is hoping to reprice the remaining US$5.14bn of
term loan debt at 275bp over Libor, down from 350bp over Libor
which it paid in September.
Both the loan and the notes are senior and secured, which
makes them equally desirable from an investor's point of view.
As the terms are broadly similar in both markets, investors are
therefore focusing on credit more than structure, industry
insiders said.
"That is a very solid issuer," said an industry source.
"It's below investment grade, but it's a business that's been
around for decades. I suspect we will be interested in both."
NOT ALONE
Mining company Petra Diamond Ltd also sold US$300m
of five-year notes to pay down some of its senior secured debt
earlier in May.
Research and sales services provider Quintiles Transnational
Holdings Inc also refinanced an existing credit with
US$800m of notes, a US$500m term loan B, a US$750m term loan A
and a US$500m revolver in May.
While treasurers and chief financial officers are ready to
jump at potentially the last chance to issue bonds before a
rates rise, giving up the ability to prepay loans in return for
locking in low long-term rates is a tough call.
"Being a corporate treasurer is not different from your
personal mortgage," said Jonathan Insull, a portfolio manager at
Crescent Capital. "You smell the rates are going to go up and
really want to make sure to lock up the rates while they're
still low."
The issue, as ever when refinancing, is whether borrowers
want to give up the ability to prepay loans in return for
nailing down low interest rates for the life of the debt.
Most US leveraged loan issuance this year has come from
repricings and there is more to come. Of the US$32bn forward
calendar for loans, US$24bn is for repricing, DeSimone said.
Limited opportunity to lend to new money deals has driven
primary loan spreads down. Investors are also having to keep a
close eye on loans that could reprice through soft call
protection at 101, or at par after call protection expires, to
avoid losing money.
High-yield investors are clearly more concerned about the US
interest rate environment than they were as higher interest
rates will push bond prices down, DeSimone said.
