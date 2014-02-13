BRIEF-Power Metals announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
Feb 13 Burger King Worldwide Inc, known for its Whopper hamburgers, reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly profit, as new products drove the company's same-restaurant sales growth in North America.
Burger King's net income rose to $66.8 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $48.6 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.
Total revenue fell 34 percent to $265.2 million, primarily due to the net refranchising of 360 company-owned restaurants in 2013.
Sales rose 0.2 percent at its established restaurants in the United States and Canada.
* Power Metals Corp. Announces intention to spin-out its hard-rock lithium assets
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.