ABIDJAN Feb 10 Burkina Faso will issue a 35 billion CFA franc ($60.04 million)one-year bond on Feb. 18, a statement from the West African regional debt planning agency UMOA-Titres said late on Tuesday.

The bond with multiple interest rates will be sold in units of one million CFA franc($1,715.35)to investors across the region's CFA franc currency zone via an auction organised by the regional bank BCEAO. ($1 = 582.9700 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Emma Farge)