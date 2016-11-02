BRIEF-Zall Group expects FY consol revenue from cont ops to increase
* expected that group's consolidated revenue for second half of 2016 will show a substantial increase from first half of 2016
ABIDJAN Nov 2 Burkina Faso lender Coris Bank International launched an initial public offering on Wednesday aiming to raise 36.750 billion CFA francs ($61.21 million) ahead of its listing on West Africa's BRVM regional bourse.
The offer to facilitate expansion includes 1.25 million shares at 30,000 CFA francs each. It was oversubscribed six hours after its launch, a bourse statement said, adding that the bank would be listed on the exchange.
The bank started operations in 2008 in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou and now also has a presence in Mali, Togo and Ivory Coast, the statement said. ($1 = 600.3800 CFA francs) (Editing by Alison Williams)
* expected that group's consolidated revenue for second half of 2016 will show a substantial increase from first half of 2016
BERLIN, Jan 27 Germany is still against the introduction of joint bonds for euro zone countries, a finance ministry spokeswoman said on Friday, following a newspaper report that said the European Commission was discussing such papers.
BANGKOK, Jan 27 Thailand's parliament on Friday approved an additional 190 billion baht ($5.4 billion) in public spending this fiscal year, aimed at improving growth outside its capital, as the military government tries to stimulate a sluggish economy.