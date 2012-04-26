OUAGADOUGOU, April 26 Burkina Faso will hold elections on Dec. 2 to elect deputies to an increased 127-member parliament from the current 111, the government of the West African nation said on Thursday.

The election, which will coincide with municipal polls, follows a turbulent 2011 for the cotton and gold producing nation, which saw protests and army mutinies over salaries and living conditions that threatened the 25-year rule of President Blaise Compaore.

Compaore's ruling Congress for Democracy and Progress now holds a majority in the legislature with 57 out of 111 seats.

French smart card maker Gemalto has been selected by the country's electoral authorities to provide biometric voter registration in a deal worth 11.6 billion CFA francs ($23.31 million), according to the government statement. ($1 = 497.5400 CFA francs) (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Bate Felix)