OUAGADOUGOU, April 26 Burkina Faso will hold
elections on Dec. 2 to elect deputies to an increased 127-member
parliament from the current 111, the government of the West
African nation said on Thursday.
The election, which will coincide with municipal polls,
follows a turbulent 2011 for the cotton and gold producing
nation, which saw protests and army mutinies over salaries and
living conditions that threatened the 25-year rule of President
Blaise Compaore.
Compaore's ruling Congress for Democracy and Progress now
holds a majority in the legislature with 57 out of 111 seats.
French smart card maker Gemalto has been selected
by the country's electoral authorities to provide biometric
voter registration in a deal worth 11.6 billion CFA francs
($23.31 million), according to the government statement.
($1 = 497.5400 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Bate Felix)