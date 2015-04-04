(Adds details, comment from Romanian, French governments)
By Mathieu Bonkoungou
OUAGADOUGOU, April 4 Unidentified gunmen
kidnapped a Romanian security officer on Saturday from a
manganese mining project in northern Burkina Faso, near the
border with Mali's lawless desert north, the company and a
security source said.
The incident took place at the Tambao project, which is run
by Pan African Minerals, a subsidiary of Frank Timis's Timis
Corporation. Timis is a Romanian-Australian businessman with
investments in West African oil and mining operations.
"There was an attack on one of our patrols," said Souleymane
Mihin, Burkina Faso managing director for Pan African Minerals.
"They kidnapped the Romanian leading the patrol. The driver was
wounded in the foot. A gendarme was seriously injured."
The Romanian foreign ministry issued a statement confirming
the kidnapping of a Romanian in Burkina Faso and said a crisis
cell had been set up to handle the case.
A Burkinabe security source said the five gunmen involved in
the attack headed towards the nearby border with northern Mali
after kidnapping the Romanian.
The incident took place early afternoon and teams had been
scrambled in Burkina Faso to search for the man, he said. It was
not clear where the gunmen came from.
There was no official comment from the Burkinabe government.
Omega FM, a local radio station in Burkina Faso, reported on
its website that the kidnapped man also had French citizenship.
The French foreign ministry said it had no information to
suggest any French national was involved.
Northern Mali is still awash with Islamist gunmen,
separatist rebels and criminal gangs, two years after a French
military intervention scattered gunmen from the main towns they
occupied and U.N. peacekeepers began deploying.
In the past, kidnapped foreigners have been taken into
northern Mali's desert zones and later exchanged for
multi-million dollar ransom payments.
Underscoring insecurity in the zone, unidentified gunmen
attacked the town of Boni, about 100 km north of the Burkina
Faso border, killing two people, security forces in Mali said.
Mining industry sources said the kidnap in Burkina Faso
could be linked to the fact that Pan African Minerals has had
strained relations with the local community living around the
mine.
