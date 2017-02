DAKAR Nov 9 Burkina Faso's telecoms operator Onatel reported nine-month profit down 43 percent to 5.697 billion CFA francs ($11.8 million).

The profit statement, published by the Abidjan-based BRVM regional bourse on Wednesday, showed turnover during the period fell seven percent to 71.258 billion CFA francs.

It said in the statement the fall was related to major reductions in mobile telephony tariffs.

($1 = 482.836 CFA Francs) (reporting by Mark John)