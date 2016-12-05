* Companies say Burkina Faso blocked development of manganese mine

* Pan African Burkina says invested more than $100 million (Adds details, background, quotes)

By Emma Farge

DAKAR, Dec 5 Three companies belonging to Romanian-Australian businessman Frank Timis's Pan African Minerals Group are seeking $385 million from Burkina Faso via mediation, accusing it of blocking development of one of the world's biggest manganese mines.

According to an arbitration request addressed to the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration and seen by Reuters, the complaint stems from a dispute over the Tambao deposit in the northeastern corner of the West African nation.

Burkinabe authorities did not respond to repeated calls and requests for comment.

Timis's Pan African Burkina Limited (PAB) acquired the rights to Tambao, which it says holds 100 million tonnes of manganese reserves, in June 2012 and says it has invested over $100 million in its development.

However, the government of Burkina Faso's longtime ruler Blaise Compaore, which agreed the deal, was overthrown two years later and in January 2015 the new authorities suspended the company's export permit, saying some licences had been previously awarded in an opaque manner.

Though the suspension was lifted in December 2015, PAB and co-plaintiffs Pan African Minerals Burkina and Pan African Tambao accuse the government of blocking the project and seeking to expropriate the permit.

"It became immediately evident that Burkina Faso's new government had no intention of allowing plaintiffs to exploit the Tambao deposit," said the filing obtained exclusively by Reuters and filed on December 2.

"On the contrary, the new government adopted various measures in order to entirely deprive plantiffs of their investment," it said.

PAB filed a request for mediation with the Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation Centre of Ouagadougou, as required under the Tambao deal, on Oct. 27, the document said.

Its request with the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration is a separate filing for protective measures, including forbidding Burkina Faso from withdrawing its permits during mediation and a suspension of measures preventing exports of manganese, used to make steel and batteries.

If mediation in Burkina Faso fails, the plaintiffs requested a final judgement from the court. They are requesting enforcement of the agreement to allow them to continue development of the mine as well as damages of $385 million.

They are also requesting Burkina Faso pay expenses incurred during the arbitration process.

A source familiar with the proceedings said the firms would also be seeking compensation for loss of profit, taking the total amount sought from Burkina Faso to over $4 billion, although this was not stated in the document.

Under the terms of PAB's agreement with Burkina Faso, manganese from Tambao was to be transported by railway.

But PAB said Burkina Faso had not fulfilled its obligation to arrange for the renovation of an existing rail line from the town of Kaya to Abidjan in neighbouring Ivory Coast. Without it, PAB said it could not begin construction of a rail spur from Kaya to Tambao.

When the plaintiffs requested permission to instead export its manganese, including 40,000 tonnes of ore mined before the suspension, by road, they said the government responded that was not allowed under the agreement.

"Our Group has suffered significant financial losses over the last two years of laborious negotiations with the Transitioning Government and the newly elected government," Ned Goodman, chairman of Pan African Minerals Group, said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks and Adrian Croft)