UPDATE 4-Volkswagen leaves door open to Fiat talks as VW brand struggles
* Core VW brand 2016 operating profit declines (Recasts with more CEO comments, updates shares)
ABIDJAN Nov 1 Burkina Faso's longtime ruler Blaise Compaore, who resigned on Friday amid mass protests against his 27-year rule, has arrived in neighbouring Ivory Coast, Ivorian military sources said on Saturday.
The sources, who asked not to be identified, said that Compaore was in Assinie, a beach resort to the east of the economic capital Abidjan.
"He's been in Assinie since this morning," said one of the sources. "He is not alone. Some members of his family are with him." (Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Core VW brand 2016 operating profit declines (Recasts with more CEO comments, updates shares)
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)