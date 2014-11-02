(Fixes typo in name of opposition party leader in 4th paragraph)

OUAGADOUGOU Nov 2 Gunfire rang out on Sunday at the headquarters of Burkina Faso's state-run RTB Television as the broadcaster went off air, a Reuters witness said, amid a power struggle following the resignation of long-ruling President Blaise Compaore.

Compaore's 27 years in power ended abruptly on Friday after two days of mass protests aimed at thwarting his bid to change the constitution to extend his rule.

Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida was then appointed as transitional leader, superseding an earlier claim by the army chief of staff.

The shots were fired shortly after the arrival of Saran Sereme, the head of opposition party PDC, and about 100 of her supporters chanting "Saran President".

An army general was also present at the studio along with supporters, and witnesses said he was planning to make a declaration on the television before it was shut down.

The gunshots were fired into the air and there was no immediate sign of injuries.

Thousands of protesters were dispersed from the capital's central Place de la Nation - the site of violent demonstrations against Compaore earlier this week -- and presidential guards stood watch over the area, a second Reuters witness said. (Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly and Joe Penney; Writing by Emma Farge, editing by John Stonestreet)