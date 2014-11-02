(Fixes typo in name of opposition party leader in 4th
paragraph)
OUAGADOUGOU Nov 2 Gunfire rang out on Sunday at
the headquarters of Burkina Faso's state-run RTB Television as
the broadcaster went off air, a Reuters witness said, amid a
power struggle following the resignation of long-ruling
President Blaise Compaore.
Compaore's 27 years in power ended abruptly on Friday after
two days of mass protests aimed at thwarting his bid to change
the constitution to extend his rule.
Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida was then appointed as
transitional leader, superseding an earlier claim by the army
chief of staff.
The shots were fired shortly after the arrival of Saran
Sereme, the head of opposition party PDC, and about 100 of her
supporters chanting "Saran President".
An army general was also present at the studio along with
supporters, and witnesses said he was planning to make a
declaration on the television before it was shut down.
The gunshots were fired into the air and there was no
immediate sign of injuries.
Thousands of protesters were dispersed from the capital's
central Place de la Nation - the site of violent demonstrations
against Compaore earlier this week -- and presidential guards
stood watch over the area, a second Reuters witness said.
