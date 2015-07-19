OUAGADOUGOU, July 19 Burkina Faso interim
President Michel Kafando has stripped the prime minister of the
defence ministry as part of a reshuffle aimed at ensuring
stability three months ahead of elections.
The reshuffle, announced late on Sunday, follows talks with
political, religious and civil society leaders intended to
resolve growing tensions between Prime Minister Isaac Zida and
top military brass.
The tensions prompted the United Nations and African Union
to warn against any interference in the West African country's
transition ahead of elections on Oct. 11.
Burkina Faso's elite presidential guard, in which Zida was
formerly a senior commander, threatened to arrest him last month
after he pledged to curtail their influence. Residents also
reported gunfire from their barracks last month in an apparent
warning to transitional leaders.
"These changes should allow us to resolve the dysfunctional
problems and frustration within the army," Kafando said on
Saturday. He revealed the details of the reshuffle only on
Sunday. Military sources said they had accepted the deal.
As part of the same reshuffle announced on Sunday, Colonel
Auguste Denise Barry was dismissed as minister of territorial
administration, decentralisation and security.
He was replaced by Youssouf Ouattara. Kafando also gave up
his title of foreign affairs minister to Moussa Nebie.
Zida was briefly head of state in the immediate aftermath of
long-ruling leader Blaise Compaore's departure from power in
October as tens of thousands of people marched to protest a bid
to extend his mandate.
The country's revolution last year is seen as a model by
other pro-democracy groups across Africa who hope to prevent
their leaders from trying to prolong their rules.
