OUAGADOUGOU Oct 7 Talks aimed at easing tension
between Burkina Faso's ruling party and the opposition have
broken down without resolving the issue of whether President
Blaise Compaore can seek constitutional changes to stay in power
beyond next year.
The dialogue, which began last week, was meant to address a
number of reforms, including whether or not to hold a referendum
over the limit on presidential terms so Compaore does not have
to stand down at elections next year.
In power since a 1987 coup, Compaore is a leading mediator
in regional crises and a key ally for Western nations fighting
al Qaeda-linked militant groups in West Africa. However, he also
faces growing dissent, and an army mutiny in 2011 highlighted
the potential threats to his rule.
Zephirin Diabre, head of the opposition delegation, said
they had suspended participation in the dialogue after a
deadlock over the referendum issue.
Diabre blamed the president's camp for the failure to make
any progress. "We ... are dismayed at the clear will of the
president to hold a referendum come what may," he said.
Assimi Kouanda, leader of Compaore's CDP party, said the
breakdown was the fault of the opposition.
Compaore has not publicly confirmed his stance but the CDP
has held rallies in support of the project and said a referendum
is the only way of resolving the issue, which has deeply divided
the West African nation, one of the world's poorest.
Opposition leaders have held counter rallies and said they
would do everything they legally could to prevent the referendum
from being held.
Burkina Faso has a growing gold mining sector but, perched
on the southern rim of the Sahara, it regularly struggles with
poor harvests.
Compaore won 81 percent of the vote in the last election in
2010 but was confronted by protests by the usually loyal
military in 2011 and has seen dozens of members of his party
quit this year, setting the stage for a potential crisis.
