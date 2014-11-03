OUAGADOUGOU Nov 3 Burkina Faso's interim
President Isaac Zida said on Monday that the army would cede
power to a transition government headed by a consensual leader,
in a bid to calm accusations that it had seized power in a
military coup.
The country's longtime president Blaise Compaore stepped
down last week after two days of mass protests over his bid to
extend his rule. On Saturday, the military appointed Lieutenant
Colonel Zida in a move criticised by opposition politicians and
Western powers seeking a return to civilian rule.
"Our understanding is that the executive powers will be led
by a transitional body but within a constitutional framework
that we will watch over carefully," he told a gathering of
diplomats in the capital Ouagadougou, without giving a
timeframe.
