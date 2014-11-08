DAKAR Nov 8 The West African regional bloc ECOWAS called on the international community not to impose sanctions on Burkina Faso after the military took control of a transition following the resignation of longtime president Blaise Compaore.

At an extraordinary summit in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Thursday, ECOWAS welcomed statements by the new head of state Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida that he would hand power to a civilian transitional government soon.

ECOWAS, which has called for a year-long transition to elections in November 2015, named Senegalese President Macky Sall as its lead mediator with the transitional government, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

Zida, operational commander of the elite presidential guard, proclaimed himself president on Nov. 1, one day after Compaore resigned and fled the country amid mass protests at his efforts to change the constitution to seek reelection in 2015 after 27 years in power.

The Peace and Security Council of the 54-nation African Union - which imposes sanctions for breaches of democratic process - on Monday gave the military a two-week deadline to return power to civilians or face punishment.

"The summit appeals to the International Community and partners not to impose sanctions on Burkina Faso in the light of the on-going regional efforts and to continue supporting the country at these delicate times," read the statement, published on the ECOWAS website.

The United States said last week it had not decided if the military takeover constituted a coup, a distinction that would lead to an automatic suspension of military aid to one of the West's key allies against Islamist groups in the region.

Bisa Williams, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Africa Affairs of the U.S. State Department, said after talks with Zida in Ouagadougou on Saturday that Washington was relying on his promises to implement a civilian-led transition government that would hold democratic elections in a short period of time. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn in Dakar and Mathieu Bonkougou in Ouagadougou; Editing by Stephen Powell)