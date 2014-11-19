OUAGADOUGOU Nov 19 Burkina Faso named Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida as prime minister, according to a decree read out on Wednesday by Alain Thierry Ouattara, deputy secretary general of the transitional government.

Zida briefly served as interim leader of the West African country following the departure of long-term President Blaise Compaore in late October amid mass protests. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou and Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Toby Chopra)