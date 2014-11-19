* Soldier who seized power after president fled now PM
* Civilian politicians generally accept appointment
* New 25 member government to be appointed in 72 hours
* Interim leaders unable to stand in next elections
By Mathieu Bonkoungou and Nadoun Coulibaly
OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 19 Burkina Faso named
Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida as prime minister on Wednesday,
four days after he restored the country's constitution under
pressure from the African Union and the West.
Zida declared himself head of state on Nov. 1 after mass
protests toppled President Blaise Compaore who then fled the
West African country. The African Union had given Zida two weeks
to restore civilian rule or face economic sanctions.
As prime minister, Zida, a large, bespectacled man with a
trademark red beret, said he will work with Burkina Faso's newly
appointed interime president, Michel Kafando, to appoint a
25-member government "within 72 hours" to rule until 2015
elections.
"This government of 25 will have the huge task of creating
the basis for an inclusive transition with the primary task of
organising free, fair and transparent elections as well as
important reforms for the future of our country," Zida told a
press conference in the capital, dressed in army uniform.
Neither Kafando, a former foreign minister and ambassador to
the United Nations, nor Zida, deputy head of the presidential
guard, will be allowed to stand in next year's presidential
election, according to the terms of a transitional charter
adopted last week.
Western diplomats had advised against Zida's nomination,
hoping Kafando would instead name a civilian figure to head the
government.
In an apparent response to such critics, Zida asked for the
support of international partners "without preconceptions"
during the interim period.
Among members of Burkina Faso's political class, the choice
was generally welcomed.
"We have seen that he is a capable man. He has vision and he
knows what he wants for the country," said Ablasse Ouedraogo,
president of the Le Faso Autrement political party.
Others were pragmatic. "Zida's nomination was a useful
compromise that allowed us to advance. We need the cohesion of
the army to move forward with the transition," Benewende
Stanislas Sankara, head of the opposition UNIR/PS movement, told
Reuters.
Compaore triggered protests against his rule last month when
he tried to push changes to the constitution through parliament
in order to extend his 27-year grip on power.
Compaore was a regional power broker and a key Western ally
against Islamist militants. France has a special forces unit
based in Burkina Faso as part of a regional counter-terrorism
operation. The country has long been one of Africa's cotton
producers and is now also mining gold.
